Who is Pratap Chandra Sarangi and why are netizens rooting for him?

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, a parliamentarian from Odisha, was sworn-in as Minister of State in PM Modi’s cabinet yesterday. But Odisha’s Modi, as he is popularly known, is known more for his humility and austerity than for his political achievements.

The first time MP from Balasore, Odisha came to light recently when his photo surfaced on Twitter. The picture, taken before he was leaving for the oath-taking ceremony in Delhi, had him carrying a simple jhola bag, standing in front of his modest thatch-roofed house, donning a kurta-pyjama with unkempt hair and a long beard.

He was also trending on Twitter yesterday, during the swearing-in ceremony. When the 64-year-old frail parliamentarian mounted the stage on Thursday, he was reportedly met with thunderous applause in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sarangi defeated Rabindra Kumar Jena, the sitting MP and one of the richest candidates of Biju Janata Dal by a margin of over 12,000 votes. Keeping the modesty quotient alive, he rallied around in an autorickshaw during his campaign. This did not come as a surprise, especially to the residents of Balasore, who are well-aware of his austere ways of living.

Sarangi had lost the 2014 elections he had fought on a BJP ticket as well. He had however won in the 2009 Odisha Assembly election which he fought as an independent candidate, despite getting a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. The decision to fight independent was not made on purpose. Sarangi had simply lost his party ticket while travelling in a public transport vehicle.

His desire to trade all worldly pleasures stems from his early days, when he approached the Ramakrishna Math in West Bengal with the intention of being a monk, right after his graduation. But after finding about his widowed mother, they turned him down and urged him to indulge in social social service instead. Sarangi declared moveable assets worth Rs 1.5 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 15 lakh in his poll affidavit.

However, while Sarangi has opened many Samrkara Kendras in tribal villages and reportedly spends a large part of his MLA pension fund to educate children, he has seven criminal cases registered against him.

A former president of Bajrang Dal’s Odisha unit, he was also a senior member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He had been active in people’s movements, including the anti-liquor movements.

Throughout the 2019 campaign trail, an enthusiastic cadre rallied around with him in his door-to-door campaign, talking about Odisha's chit fund corruption case and PM Modi’s development agenda, among other major issues.

Sarangi has been given the responsibility of Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries in Modi 2.0.