Who is PR Sundar, Mercedes and Jaguar-owning 'finfluencer' living in a Rs. 30 crore penthouse?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

PR Sundar is facing extreme backlash for his comments on the virginity of a Twitter user’s daughter.

PR Sundar comes from an economically weak family of eight children in Chennai. (Image credit: prsundar64/Instagram)

PR Sundar believes that it’s not just the stock markets, but life too is about uncertainty and hence, the popular options trader believes in the unpopular view that saving in overrated and spending is underrated. This is perhaps why he owns luxury cars and lives in a Rs 30 crore penthouse.

The ‘finfluencer’,who has over a million followers on YouTube and over five lakh followers on Twitter, is in the news for his controversial comments. Sundar is facing extreme backlash for his comments on the virginity of a Twitter user’s daughter.

He is also under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). According to the board's website, his firm, Mansun Consultancy Pvt, Ltd has been listed under the Cause List pertaining to 'examination of unregistered investment advisory'.

Humble beginnings

PR Sundar comes from an economically weak family of eight children in Chennai. At a young age, he was sent to a charitable trust hostel. He has said that in childhood, he never got the change to have chilled water and drinking chilled water became one of his ambitions. Keeping this in mind, he bought his first refrigerator.

After completing his post-graduation in Chennai, took up a job as mathematics teacher in a school in Gujarat. This is where he learnt the ropes of stock market trading from his Gujarati friends, he told Mint in an interview. He was in Gujarat between 1987 and 1993.