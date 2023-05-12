Who is Linda Yaccarino, the woman rumoured to become new Twitter CEO?

Linda Yaccarino is among the frontrunners for the role of Twitter CEO (Image credit: @lindayacc/Instagram)

Elon Musk on Thursday announced he has found a new chief executive to lead Twitter, the social media giant he acquired in a $44 billion deal last year. Musk did not name the person in his announcement, but the Wall Street Journal reported that NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is poised to become the next CEO of Twitter.

Here is what we know about the woman who has emerged as the top candidate to become the new chief executive officer of Twitter:

Linda Yaccarino is an NBCUniversal veteran, having been with the organisation since 2011.

She joined NBCUniversal as President of Cable Entertainment & Digital Advertising Sales in November 2011, before being promoted to Chairman, Advertising & Client Partnerships, a year later.

In her role as chairman of advertising and client partnerships, Yaccarino has been credited with transforming the organisation’s advertising and partnership by bringing individual network teams together and becoming the ‘bridge’ across NBC properties.

In this role, Yaccarino is responsible for managing over $10B in revenue annually. In October 2020, she became Chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships at NBCUniversal.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as Executive Vice President and COO of Turner Entertainment Advertising Sales and Marketing and Acquisitions for 19 years.

She studied Telecommunications at Penn State University and currently sits on the board at the School of Communications.

Yaccarino has several honours to her name. She was recognised as The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 in 2013, as one of the “Ten Most Powerful Women in TV” by Adweek in 2011 and as a “CEO of Tomorrow” by Business Week.