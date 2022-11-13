Who is the new CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX

This week marked a rapid descent from grace for Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX exchange and once the trusted, public face of cryptocurrencies.

He quit as CEO after accepting responsibility for the crisis at the exchange and seeing his $16 billion-fortune vanish.

Sam Bankman-Fried has been replaced with John Ray III, who is a restructuring expert, a Bloomberg report said.

One of Ray's first decisions was to file for bankruptcy, saying: "The immediate relief of chapter 11 is appropriate to provide FTX the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders."

Ray, FTX's new CEO, is notable for overseeing the liquidation of Enron, Bloomberg reported.

Under his leadership, as much as $20 billion was returned to the energy company's creditors in the years after it went bankrupt.

Ray has also been the administrator in other prominent bankruptcy cases, like those concerning Nortel Networks and Overseas Shipholding Group, according to CoinDesk website.

Bankman-Fried has said he is optimistic about Ray providing whatever is best for the company.

FTX, once a company valued at $32 billion, has witnessed some stunning setbacks.

Reports have emerged of it using customers' money to fund some risky bets of its trading house Alameda Research.

FTX is under investigation by the New York Justice Department as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), news agency AFP reported.