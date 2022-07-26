Who is Indermit Gill, the 2nd Indian to become World Bank chief economist

Indermit Gill's tenure as the chief economist at the World Bank will start on September 1. (Image credit: World Bank)

The World Bank has appointed Indermit Gill as the chief economist and senior vice president for development economics. Gill will be the second Indian, after Kaushik Basu, to become the chief economist of the international financial institution that grants loan to middle and lower-income countries.

While Gill's tenure will start from September 1, here's what we know about him so far:

1.) He is currently the Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions at the World Bank, where he led work on macroeconomics, debt, trade, poverty, and governance.

2.) He was a professor of public policy at Duke University and nonresident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development programme at the Brookings Institution between 2016 and 2021, World Bank stated in its website.

3.) Gill worked at the World Bank from 1993 to 2016, where his assignments included Director of Development Policy in Development Economics, staff director for the 2009 World Development Report on Economic Geography, chief economist for Europe and Central Asia, acting chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific, and Principal Country Economist for Brazil.

4.) Indermit Gill has a PhD and AM in economics from the University of Chicago, an MA from the Delhi School of Economics, and a BA in economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.

5.) His pioneering work includes introducing the concept of the “middle income trap” to describe how developing countries stagnate after reaching a certain level of income, the World Bank stated in its release.

6.) Gill has published extensively on policy issues facing developing countries, sovereign debt, green growth, labor markets, poverty and inequality, and managing natural resource wealth.

Announcing his appointment as the chief economist, World Bank President David Malpass had said said, "Indermit Gill brings to this role a combination of leadership, invaluable expertise and practical experience working with country governments on macroeconomic imbalances, growth, poverty, institutions, conflict, and climate change.... Indermit is widely respected for his intellectual contributions to development economics”.

