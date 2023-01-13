Who is Gail Whiteman, founder of Arctic Basecamp, panelist at World Economic Forum?

Gail Whiteman is a visiting professor at International Institute for Management Development and a Professor of Sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School’s Department of Managemen and will be a panelist at the World Economic Forum’s session in Davos – Unpacking the Polar Crisis.

Whiteman is the creator of the Arctic Basecamp, a registered not-for-profit science outreach platform, at Davos (2017, 2018, 2019), an innovative science-outreach event concurrent with the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, which calls for action from world leaders to address global risks from climate change.

On the Arctic Basecamp, Whiteman told Bloomberg what their mission is.

“So Arctic Basecamp is a science communication platform, we're not for profit. And that's right. That is our motto that what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay there. And in fact, it's really a barometer of global risks. So our mission and the reason why we set up Arctic Basecamp in Davos in 2017, was [that] we felt that we needed to speak science to power and communicate all the global risks that were hitting the planet coming from the Arctic, and in fact, coming from the polar regions more generally,” Whiteman said.

The British-Canadian scholar was a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Frontier Risk and keynote speaker at Davos in 2020, “What’s at Stake: The Arctic,” alongside Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and former US vice president Al Gore.

In 2021, Whiteman organised and participated in a High Level Panel – “A Plan for the Planet – the Arctic and Beyond” -- with TIME Magazine as part of WEF's media programme for the online Davos Agenda with a host of big names.

Whiteman also serves on numerous academic advisory boards and has over 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications in the Academy of Management Journal, Nature, Climatic Change, Journal of Management Studies, Organization Studies, Ecology & Society, among others. She has co-authored the essay “Three years to safeguard our climate” with former Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC Christiana Figueres in 2017, which was followed up in 2018 with an article “Emissions are still rising: Ramp up the cuts”.

