 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Who is Gail Whiteman, founder of Arctic Basecamp, panelist at World Economic Forum?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Gail Whiteman also serves on numerous academic advisory boards and has over 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Gail Whiteman is the creator of the Arctic Basecamp, a registered not-for-profit science outreach platform. (Image: imd.org)

Gail Whiteman is a visiting professor at International Institute for Management Development and a Professor of Sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School’s Department of Managemen and will be a panelist at the World Economic Forum’s session in Davos – Unpacking the Polar Crisis.

Whiteman is the creator of the Arctic Basecamp, a registered not-for-profit science outreach platform, at Davos (2017, 2018, 2019), an innovative science-outreach event concurrent with the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, which calls for action from world leaders to address global risks from climate change.

On the Arctic Basecamp, Whiteman told Bloomberg what their mission is.

“So Arctic Basecamp is a science communication platform, we're not for profit. And that's right. That is our motto that what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay there. And in fact, it's really a barometer of global risks. So our mission and the reason why we set up Arctic Basecamp in Davos in 2017, was [that] we felt that we needed to speak science to power and communicate all the global risks that were hitting the planet coming from the Arctic, and in fact, coming from the polar regions more generally,” Whiteman said.

The British-Canadian scholar was a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Frontier Risk and keynote speaker at Davos in 2020, “What’s at Stake: The Arctic,” alongside Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and former US vice president Al Gore.

In 2021, Whiteman organised and participated in a High Level Panel – “A Plan for the Planet – the Arctic and Beyond” -- with TIME Magazine as part of WEF's media programme for the online Davos Agenda with a host of big names.