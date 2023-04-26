Who is Chrisann Pereira, Bollywood actor framed in drugs case?

Two people have been arrested for framing Chrisann Pereira in a drugs smuggling case that led to her arrest and incarceration in Sharjah. Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Damodar Bobate conspired to have the actor implicated in a drugs case which led to her imprisonment in the UAE earlier this month. Posing as a talent consultant and using a fake name, Bobate asked Pereira to attend auditions for a web series in Sharjah and requested her to carry a memento which she was supposed to hand over to someone upon landing. Unbeknownst to Pereira, the memento had opium and ganja which led to her arrest.

Here are 5 points about Chrisann Pereira:

Chrisann Pereira is a 27-year-old actor and model who has appeared in plays, web series and movies.

Her most notable roles till date have been in Sadak 2 and Batla House, where she played supporting characters.

Pereira has also been part of the web series like Thinkistan and Murder in Agonda, where she has shared screen space with Lillete Dubey. According to her LinkedIn profile, Chrisann Pereira received a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. Related stories SC judgment on unstamped arbitral agreements may prolong arbitrations: Lawyers

Tribute: Mamukkoya and his Malabar Malayalam

Same sex marriage hearing | SC opinion cannot substitute legislative intent: Govt She lived in Borivali with her parents and brother Kevin Pereira, who has started a social media campaign to bring attention to her case. Jailed in Sharjah Chrisann Pereira is currently lodged at Sharjah Central Jail where she has been since April 1, when she approached the police for help after growing suspicious. According to news reports, Pereira landed in Sharjah on April 1. She was told someone would be waiting to pick her up and a room had been booked under her name. She found there was nobody to receive her and no room booked in her name. Worried, Pereira called her father who grew suspicious. His suspicions grew further when he realised his daughter had been given a trophy to hand over in Sharjah. According to Indian Express, Chrisann’s father advised her to approach the police for help. However, when police found cannabis and opium in the memento she was carrying, they arrested Chrisann. You can read more about the case here.

Moneycontrol News