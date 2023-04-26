 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Chrisann Pereira, Bollywood actor framed in drugs case?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Chrisann Pereira is a 27-year-old actor and model who was implicated in a drugs smuggling case. She is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail.

Two people have been arrested for framing Chrisann Pereira in a drugs smuggling case that led to her arrest and incarceration in Sharjah. Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Damodar Bobate conspired to have the actor implicated in a drugs case which led to her imprisonment in the UAE earlier this month. Posing as a talent consultant and using a fake name, Bobate asked Pereira to attend auditions for a web series in Sharjah and requested her to carry a memento which she was supposed to hand over to someone upon landing. Unbeknownst to Pereira, the memento had opium and ganja which led to her arrest.

Here are 5 points about Chrisann Pereira:

Chrisann Pereira is a 27-year-old actor and model who has appeared in plays, web series and movies.

Her most notable roles till date have been in Sadak 2 and Batla House, where she played supporting characters.