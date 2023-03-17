Who is Aniksha Jaisinghani, fashion designer arrested in Amruta Fadnavis bribe case?

Mumbai Police arrested designer Aniksha Jaisinghani on Thursday after the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, filed a first information report (FIR) against her, alleging that she had threatened her and attempted to bribe her. The case was filed in February.

According to the complaint, Jaisinghani had offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to Amruta Fadnavis to assist her with her father's cases. The FIR also stated that Jaisinghani and Fadnavis had been in the touch for the past 16 months.

Here are 5 things to know about Aniksha Jaisinghani and why Amruta Fadvanis filed an FIR against her:



Aniksha Jaisinghani is the daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who Devendra Fadnavis said, had a number of cases against him in states like Maharashtra, Goa and Assam and has been absconding for the past seven to eight years. Aniksha Jaisinghani, who is from the Ulhasnagar suburb in Thane near Mumbai, is a law graduate.



Jaisinghani had met Amruta Fadnavis in 2015-16, but was not in contact with her until 2021 when she spoke to her to help her father and offered her the bribe to get him a clean chit on the cases filed against him.



As Fadnavis refused the bribe, Jaisinghani allegedly sent her videos and voice messages. In one of the clips, Jaisinghani was seen filling a bag with cash, which was later seen in the residence of Devendra Fadnavis.



Jaisinghani also told Amruta Fadnavis that she could offer information about bookies who could be raided and during the period of acquittance, gave Fadnavis clothes, footwear, and jewelery for promotional purposes. In the FIR filed by Fadnavis, she has mentioned that she would use the products given by Jaisinghani to try and not hurt her feelings.



The FIR also mentioned that Jaisinghani had once lied to Fadnavis' bodyguard and told them she was supposed to meet her. Fadnavis, at the time, was traveling back to Mumbai after attending an event in Pune.