Who is Aniksha Jaisinghani, fashion designer arrested in Amruta Fadnavis bribe case?

Aniksha Jaisinghani (left) hails from the Ulhasnagar suburb in Thane district of Maharashtra and is a law graduate. (Photo credit: https://twitter.com/ANI)

Mumbai Police arrested designer Aniksha Jaisinghani on Thursday after the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, filed a first information report (FIR) against her, alleging that she had threatened her and attempted to bribe her. The case was filed in February.

According to the complaint, Jaisinghani had offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to Amruta Fadnavis to assist her with her father's cases. The FIR also stated that Jaisinghani and Fadnavis had been in the touch for the past 16 months.

Here are 5 things to know about Aniksha Jaisinghani and why Amruta Fadvanis filed an FIR against her:

