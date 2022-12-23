 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, the youngest player in IPL 2023 auction

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a 15-year-old cricketer from Afghanistan. He is the youngest player to have signed up for the IPL 2023 auction.

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar has registered himself in the INR 20 lakh bracket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will hold its auction today, December 23, in Kochi. The IPL is one of the biggest platforms for emerging cricketers to show their talent on field. Going under the hammer has changed the lives of several talented cricketers overnight, taking them from obscurity to widespread fame. A total of 991 players registered for the IPL 2023 auction, of which 405 made the final list. Among the youngest players on this list is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a 15-year-old cricketer from Afghanistan. He is the youngest player to have signed up for the IPL 2023 auction. Ghazanfar registered himself in the INR 20 lakh price bracket.

Ghazanfar belongs to the Zurmat district of Paktia in Afghanistan. An off-spinner who bowls finger spin, he actually started his career as a fast bowler. It was under the tutelage of former Afghanistan captain Dawlat Ahmadzai that he transformed into a spinner.

“I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since,” he told Sportstar.

Career and inspiration