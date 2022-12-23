Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, the youngest player in IPL 2023 auction

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar has registered himself in the INR 20 lakh bracket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will hold its auction today, December 23, in Kochi. The IPL is one of the biggest platforms for emerging cricketers to show their talent on field. Going under the hammer has changed the lives of several talented cricketers overnight, taking them from obscurity to widespread fame. A total of 991 players registered for the IPL 2023 auction, of which 405 made the final list. Among the youngest players on this list is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a 15-year-old cricketer from Afghanistan. He is the youngest player to have signed up for the IPL 2023 auction. Ghazanfar registered himself in the INR 20 lakh price bracket.

Ghazanfar belongs to the Zurmat district of Paktia in Afghanistan. An off-spinner who bowls finger spin, he actually started his career as a fast bowler. It was under the tutelage of former Afghanistan captain Dawlat Ahmadzai that he transformed into a spinner.

“I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since,” he told Sportstar.

Career and inspiration

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar has trained with the Afghanistan national under-19 cricket team.

If chosen, the IPL won’t be his first brush with a professional cricket league. Ghazanfar has also played with the Rawalpindi Raiders in the Pakistan Junior League, as well as for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League of Afghanistan.

“I love challenging the batters with my spin, and the experience of playing in the Shpageeza League has been immensely valuable,” the 15-year-old told Sportstar.

Ghazanfar’s bowling style has been compared to Ravichandran Ashwin’s. The young cricketer considers Ashwin an inspiration.

“Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” he said.

On the IPL dream

“I played a fair amount of junior cricket, and I feel that I have the talent to perform at the higher level,” says Ghazanfar, who ultimately aims to play for the Afghanistan national team.

The IPL, he feels, will give him the opportunity to improve his game and learn from some of the biggest names in cricket.

“The IPL will help me improve my game as I would be able to learn quite a few things from the Indian and overseas players, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I hope to get picked by a franchise,” he said.

Although he can understand Hindi, Ghazanfar is not confident about speaking it. Still, he doesn’t think language will prove to be a barrier in the IPL.