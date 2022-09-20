Who is Adnan Sayed, convict released by a court in US?

In 2000, Adnan Syed, a high school senior in Maryland, US, was convicted of strangling and killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. On Monday, a judge overturned his conviction and set a deadline for a new trial.

The development comes after Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion stating a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed.

Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for strangling Lee, who was 18 when she was killed in 1999. Her body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

The 42-year-old has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions when the debut season of the Serial podcast premiered in autumn 2014. Each episode tried to piece together a timeline of what happened the night Lee was killed.

The podcast also raised doubts about some of the evidence, including cellphone tower data.

With each episode of the Serial, new details were revealed and so were potential new suspects. The case also gave fodder to internet sleuths and armchair detectives who sprang into action and argued their theories on social media.

Within months, the buzz around the case won Syed a new trial.

In their motion, the prosecutors said that they weren’t asserting that Syed is innocent but they lacked confidence “in the integrity of the conviction” and recommended he be released on his own recognizance or bail.

“We believe that keeping Mr Syed detained as we continue to investigate the case with everything that we know now, when we do not have confidence in results of the first trial, would be unjust,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.