English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Who is Adnan Sayed, convict released by a court in US?

    A podcast, 'Serial', tried to piece together a timeline of what happened the night Adnan Syed's ex-girlfriend was killed and generated new possible suspects. The buzz around the case won him a new trial.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
    Adnan Syed (center), the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast 'Serial', exits the Cummings Courthouse a free man after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee.

    Adnan Syed (center), the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast 'Serial', exits the Cummings Courthouse a free man after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee.

    In 2000, Adnan Syed, a high school senior in Maryland, US, was convicted of strangling and killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. On Monday, a judge overturned his conviction and set a deadline for a new trial.

    The development comes after Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion stating a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed.

    Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for strangling Lee, who was 18 when she was killed in 1999. Her body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

    The 42-year-old has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions when the debut season of the Serial podcast premiered in autumn 2014. Each episode tried to piece together a timeline of what happened the night Lee was killed.

    The podcast also raised doubts about some of the evidence, including cellphone tower data.

    Close

    Related stories

    With each episode of the Serial, new details were revealed and so were potential new suspects. The case also gave fodder to internet sleuths and armchair detectives who sprang into action and argued their theories on social media.

    Within months, the buzz around the case won Syed a new trial.

    In their motion, the prosecutors said that they weren’t asserting that Syed is innocent but they lacked confidence “in the integrity of the conviction” and recommended he be released on his own recognizance or bail.

    “We believe that keeping Mr Syed detained as we continue to investigate the case with everything that we know now, when we do not have confidence in results of the first trial, would be unjust,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adnan Syed #Hae Min Lee #Maryland #Podcast #Serial podcast
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 04:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.