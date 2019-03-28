App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is a farmer's friend - Yeddy, Kumaraswamy or earthworms? School's exam question cracks up Twitter

While it may crack us up, the incident landed Mount Carmel English High School in Rajarajeshwarinagar in a soup, since the question paper went viral on the internet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

A Bengaluru-based school's questionnaire went viral across social media platforms after a strange exam MCQ pitted Bengaluru's former CM BS Yeddyurappa and present CM HD Kumaraswamy against earthworms.

The question was - Who is a friend of the farmer?

The question was part of an MCQ exam questionnaire of the annual examinations meant for the students of Standard VIII.

The students and their guardians too were taken aback by the question. While the students knew the right answer would be ‘earthworms’, others were left to wonder how the politicians featured in the question paper.

related news

Netizens, on the contrary, are questioning the hidden agenda behind the questionnaire right ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Notably, in the 2018 state election, both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy fought on the promise of easing farmers’ distress. Both the veteran politicians try portraying themselves as pro-farmer leaders.

While it may crack us up, the incident landed school - Mount Carmel English High - in Rajarajeshwarinagar in a soup, since the question paper went viral on the internet.

According to an India Today report, the staff member responsible for the goof-up was sacked by the school management. Additionally, the school has also clarified that it does not support any political party.

However, Twitter users didn’t seem satisfied with the clarification and roasted the school on the micro-blogging platform. This wasn't taken very well by some students of the institute.





First Published on Mar 28, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan offered his views to Congress on minimum income guarant ...

Pronab Sen on economic implications of Congress’ minimum income guar ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty tests 11,550 ahead ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Here's why Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life is bullish on auto st ...

Earnings setback could lead to Nifty falling below 11,000, says Sharek ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP's inclusion of youths from non-political ...

Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

What is Life After Hate? Why is Facebook sending white supremacists to ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.