Who is a farmer's friend - Yeddy, Kumaraswamy or earthworms? School's exam question cracks up Twitter

A Bengaluru-based school's questionnaire went viral across social media platforms after a strange exam MCQ pitted Bengaluru's former CM BS Yeddyurappa and present CM HD Kumaraswamy against earthworms.

The question was - Who is a friend of the farmer?

The question was part of an MCQ exam questionnaire of the annual examinations meant for the students of Standard VIII.

The students and their guardians too were taken aback by the question. While the students knew the right answer would be ‘earthworms’, others were left to wonder how the politicians featured in the question paper.

Netizens, on the contrary, are questioning the hidden agenda behind the questionnaire right ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Notably, in the 2018 state election, both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy fought on the promise of easing farmers’ distress. Both the veteran politicians try portraying themselves as pro-farmer leaders.

While it may crack us up, the incident landed school - Mount Carmel English High - in Rajarajeshwarinagar in a soup, since the question paper went viral on the internet.

According to an India Today report, the staff member responsible for the goof-up was sacked by the school management. Additionally, the school has also clarified that it does not support any political party.



Kannada question paper, Mount Carmel English High School, Rajarajeshwarinagar:

"Who is the friend of the farmer?" Options:

a. BS Yeddyurappa

b. HD Kumaraswamy

However, Twitter users didn’t seem satisfied with the clarification and roasted the school on the micro-blogging platform. This wasn't taken very well by some students of the institute.

