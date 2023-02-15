 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Search for a life partner: Men, women earning Rs 7-10 lakh seen as most desirable, says study

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

Want to know what Indians look for in a partner and who is India's most desired? A study reveals it all.

(Representational image)

Finding a partner on a matchmaking platform is not easy but there are some qualities India desires the most.

While salary is one aspect that matters the most, age and profession are equally important. India’s most eligible female is someone who is a law enforcement officer, is 29 years old and an undergraduate making Rs 4-7 lakh a year and is the most desired, said a study by matchmaking company Shaadi.com. With more than 35 interests from people every day, a girl in law enforcement is 2x more desired as compared to females from other professions.

Along with law enforcement, women in contemporary jobs such as architecture, aviation, tech and marketing are seen as highly desirable. Also, non-working women are 31 percent less desired than working women.

Women making too much or too little aren’t very desired, the study said. Women making less than Rs 4 lakh per annum or those making more than Rs 30 lakh a year are the least desired. It is around the Rs 7-10 lakh income mark where both men and women are seen as equally desirable.