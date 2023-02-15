Who Indians want as life partner -- techie for a guy, law enforcement officer for a girl

(Representational image)

Finding a partner on a matchmaking platform is not easy but there are some qualities India desires the most.

While salary is one aspect that matters the most, age and profession are equally important. India’s most eligible female is someone who is a law enforcement officer, is 29 years old and an undergraduate making Rs 4-7 lakh a year and is the most desired, said a study by matchmaking company Shaadi.com. With more than 35 interests from people every day, a girl in law enforcement is 2x more desired as compared to females from other professions.

Along with law enforcement, women in contemporary jobs such as architecture, aviation, tech and marketing are seen as highly desirable. Also, non-working women are 31 percent less desired than working women.

Women making too much or too little aren’t very desired, the study said. Women making less than Rs 4 lakh per annum or those making more than Rs 30 lakh a year are the least desired. It is around the Rs 7-10 lakh income mark where both men and women are seen as equally desirable.

Both unemployed men and women are the least desired.

Civil services and techies are most desired among men. A civil servant male who is 30 years old with a Master's degree and earns between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per annum is 7x more desired versus men from other professions and receives 18 interests from people every day.

Agriculture is the least desired profession in the country across both genders and comes only second to non-working people.

When it comes to education, for men and women, having a bachelor's degree is seen as essential and anything below that reduces the chances of finding a match, the study added. However, having a Master's degree increases the chances for men significantly to find a match.

In addition, people living in the top 10 cities are most desired, followed by the next 50 cities and then the rest of the country. Women living in the top 10 cities are most likely to match with men living in the top 10 cities or are living abroad and are least likely to match with men from tier II and below cities. "But with men, they are equally likely to match with women across tiers," the study noted.

With age as the desirability factor, 26-31 years is the age when a person is most likely to be sought after. "Women are most likely to find a match when they are 26-29 years old and men when they are 28-31 years," the study added.