'Who are you?': Conversation between 2 people over car parking is viral

The photo of the conversation posted on Reddit. (Image credit: Reddit/CasualUK).

A conversation between two people over car parking is going viral due to the reply given by the person, who positioned his car at a location.

The conversation-posted on Reddit- begins with one of them asking the other to remove the car. The other person replied by saying the car was both taxed and insured and asked who the person, asking the question, was.

"Please move your car. Thank you"," one person wrote.

"May I ask why? It's taxed, insured, and on the road I live on. At least tell me! Paul (Number 31), Who are you?" the other person replied.

One of the bystanders took a photo of the conversation and posted it on Reddit. The post garnered many replies, some of whom recalled their own experience while others asked for more details on where the car had been parked.

"There's an ongoing thread on my nextdoor about someone wanting a car with a caravan attached moving from "their" road. It’s not even outside their house. Apparently it’s an eyesore. Also they were going to let the tyres down to encourage them to move it - I pointed out that maybe making it immovable was potentially counter productive. It’s still going on," one user wrote.

"We need more context. I frequently have people parking opposite my driveway on what they deem to be the other side of the road, but it’s only slightly wider than a single lane and so parking there means I have to execute several complex manoeuvres and sometimes gymnastics to get my car in and out of my own driveway," another user wrote.

