Who according to Steve Jobs are the best managers?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' candid thoughts on recruiting professional managers.

In the earlier days of Apple, Steve Jobs and his team made a hiring decision that "didn't work at all". They recruited professional managers when it became clear the company would become big. But soon after the managers came on board, one thing became clear.

They weren't great leaders, in Steve Jobs' opinion. In a video from his early days, the Apple co-founder described the managers as "bozos".

He said they could manage professionals but didn't really have anything new to teach them.

"If you are a great person, why would you want to work for somebody you can't learn anything from," a young jobs said.

So who according to jobs made great managers? The people who "never ever "want to be managers