Who according to Steve Jobs are the best managers?

In the earlier days of Apple, Steve Jobs and his team made a hiring decision that "didn't work at all". They recruited professional managers when it became clear the company would become big. But soon after the managers came on board, one thing became clear.

They weren't great leaders, in Steve Jobs' opinion. In a video from his early days, the Apple co-founder described the managers as "bozos".

He said they could manage professionals but didn't really have anything new to teach them.

"If you are a great person, why would you want to work for somebody you can't learn anything from," a young jobs said.

So who according to jobs made great managers? The people who "never ever "want to be managers

"They're the great individual contributors who never, ever want to be a manager, but decide they want to be a manager, because no one else is going to be able to do as good a job as them," the Apple co-founder said. Jobs said such a team needed a leader with vision. "The greatest people are self-managing. Once they know what to do, they'll go figure out how to do it. They don't need to be managed at all. What they need is a common vision." In another conversation, Jobs spoke about how he picked such top talent for Apple. He told Forbes magazine he looked for people who were smart and who would want to do what's best for the company. "It's just finding the needles in the haystack," Jobs had said about recruiting. Read more: How Steve Jobs hired top talent for Apple

