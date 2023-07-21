'Which is preferable, 7 lakh per annum government job or a 50 lakh per annum private job?' Replies break Twitter

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom gave their opinion on which is the better option while others posted sarcastic replies.

Career choices, more often than not, play a key role in determining how successful one becomes in life. A key decision for many to take is to whether make a career in the private sector or look to get a government job. In a viral tweet, a user named Ayushi Mishra posed this question a few days ago.

"Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job?," she wrote on Twitter.



Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job? — Ayushi Mishra (@_ayushim25_) July 19, 2023

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom gave their opinion on which is the better option while others gave sarcastic replies.

"If u want to retire at 40-45age go for PVT .If want to retire with your grandchildren go for 7 PA," one user wrote.

"50 LPA private job except maybe 1 government job..," another user wrote.

"7 LPA govt. the 50 LPA may not remain for even 6 months who knows…. ? Its a personal choice but yes private does not have job security," a third user wrote.

"Whichever let's me do a remote job," a fourth user wrote.

The tweet follows a series of other questions posed by users, involving salaries and income and how much money was enough to lead a good life.

Few months ago, a Twitter user posted that freshers had been receiving low salaries and asked how it was possible to survive with a low salary in a metro city.

Also read: Ankur Warikoo shares salary benchmark of Nearbuy employees from 2019