'Which is preferable, 7 lakh per annum government job or a 50 lakh per annum private job?' Replies break Twitter

Career choices, more often than not, play a key role in determining how successful one becomes in life. A key decision for many to take is to whether make a career in the private sector or look to get a government job. In a viral tweet, a user named Ayushi Mishra posed this question a few days ago.
"Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job?," she wrote on Twitter.
— Ayushi Mishra (@_ayushim25_) July 19, 2023
"If u want to retire at 40-45age go for PVT .If want to retire with your grandchildren go for 7 PA," one user wrote.
"50 LPA private job except maybe 1 government job..," another user wrote.
"7 LPA govt. the 50 LPA may not remain for even 6 months who knows…. ? Its a personal choice but yes private does not have job security," a third user wrote.
"Whichever let's me do a remote job," a fourth user wrote.
The tweet follows a series of other questions posed by users, involving salaries and income and how much money was enough to lead a good life.
Few months ago, a Twitter user posted that freshers had been receiving low salaries and asked how it was possible to survive with a low salary in a metro city.
