'Where do you find them?': Trump asks Imran Khan about Pakistani reporter

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was attending a joint presser with Donald Trump, the President of the United States on September 23, when the latter left him red-faced.

Trump rebuked a reporter hailing from Pakistan for his prolonged rhetoric on Kashmir that categorically projected Pakistan as bringing about peace in the area and dubbed India as an aggressor.

Irked, the US President reportedly turned towards Khan and asked him: “Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic.”

In the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the United Nation’s General Assembly session, Trump told the reporter: “Are you from his (Imran Khan’s) team? You are saying things that you think. Yours is not a question but a statement.”

As per a News 18 report, Trump then went on to say he shares a very good rapport with the prime ministers of both India and Pakistan. Stating that “there’s always a solution”, he offered to mediate in the Kashmir issue once again.

“I am a good mediator. I have a very good relationship with Modi and Khan. I can be a very good arbitrator and will mediate if there is assent from the other side,” the US President said.

Notably, this is the third time reiterated his willingness to mediate and resolve the Kashmir crisis, despite India specifically mentioning multiple times that the decision to scrap Article 370 was an “internal matter”. Meanwhile, Pakistan has constantly been batting to gain international support to dub the move arbitrary.