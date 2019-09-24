App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Where do you find them?': Trump asks Imran Khan about Pakistani reporter

Trump rebuked a reporter hailing from Pakistan for his prolonged rhetoric on Kashmir that categorically projected Pakistan as bringing about peace in the area

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pak PM Imran Khan
Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was attending a joint presser with Donald Trump, the President of the United States on September 23, when the latter left him red-faced.

Trump rebuked a reporter hailing from Pakistan for his prolonged rhetoric on Kashmir that categorically projected Pakistan as bringing about peace in the area and dubbed India as an aggressor.

Irked, the US President reportedly turned towards Khan and asked him: “Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic.”

Close

In the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the United Nation’s General Assembly session, Trump told the reporter: “Are you from his (Imran Khan’s) team? You are saying things that you think. Yours is not a question but a statement.”

related news

As per a News 18 report, Trump then went on to say he shares a very good rapport with the prime ministers of both India and Pakistan. Stating that “there’s always a solution”, he offered to mediate in the Kashmir issue once again.

“I am a good mediator. I have a very good relationship with Modi and Khan. I can be a very good arbitrator and will mediate if there is assent from the other side,” the US President said.

Notably, this is the third time reiterated his willingness to mediate and resolve the Kashmir crisis, despite India specifically mentioning multiple times that the decision to scrap Article 370 was an “internal matter”. Meanwhile, Pakistan has constantly been batting to gain international support to dub the move arbitrary.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister has also declared himself the ambassador of all Kashmiris. Taking that role forward, he spoke to US lawmakers, media, and human rights activists on September 22 and briefed them on the repercussions of India’s decision to strip the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Article 370 #Donald Trump

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.