English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    When Vedanta CEO Anil Agarwal moved to Mumbai, he knew only 2 English words

    In a series of tweets, Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal posted a black and white photo from his wedding day and said that he knew only two English words when he moved to Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    Vedanta's Anil Agarwal bought his first home in Mumbai within three years of moving to the financial capital.

    Vedanta's Anil Agarwal bought his first home in Mumbai within three years of moving to the financial capital.


    Anil Agarwal, founder and CEO of Vedanta Resources, took a walk down the memory lane as he recalled his early years in Mumbai. The industrialist has been documenting his journey from humble beginnings in Bihar to Mumbai, the city of dreams, where he went to build his globally-diversified company.

    In a series of tweets, Agarwal posted a black and white photo from his wedding day and said that the only two English words he knew when he moved to Mumbai were “yes” and “no”.

    “When I first arrived in Bombay, I knew only two words in English, ‘yes’ and ‘no’. I held on to my dreams of making it big,” he said.

    Anil Agarwal bought a small apartment, of less than 400 square feet, within three years of moving to Mumbai. “That was a great achievement to start my journey with,” he tweeted.

    Close

    Related stories

    Agarwal got married in Bihar capital Patna, with his son being born there. However, he continued to stay in Mumbai, while his family was back home in Bihar.

    “I eventually persuaded my parents to send my wife and my son to Mumbai kyunki ghar ghar lagna chahiye, makaan nahi (because a home must feel like a home, not a building).

    The Vedanta chief said it was the happiest time of hs life when his family joined him in their small Mumbai apartment.

    In his last tweet, he said that soon, when he heard of a cable company that was on the brink of bankruptcy, he “started dreaming about acquiring that company”.

    In February, he had tweeted about how he set out to pursue his dreams in Mumbai carrying just bedclothes and a tiffin box.

    Read: Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal’s ‘Bombay’ story: ‘Used to work in tiny office, share telephone'

    Agarwal’s Vedanta, a global natural resources company, has presence in India, Africa, Ireland and Australia. More than 65,000 employee and contractors work with the London-headquartered company.

    In January, Vedanta had announced its plans to invest in Saudi Arabia’s mineral sector. “The company is in discussions to identify investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, which aims to transform itself into a mineral hub in the Middle East,” read a statement from the company.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anil Agarwal #mumbai #Vedanta
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 03:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.