When Vedanta CEO Anil Agarwal moved to Mumbai, he knew only 2 English words

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal bought his first home in Mumbai within three years of moving to the financial capital.

Anil Agarwal, founder and CEO of Vedanta Resources, took a walk down the memory lane as he recalled his early years in Mumbai. The industrialist has been documenting his journey from humble beginnings in Bihar to Mumbai, the city of dreams, where he went to build his globally-diversified company.

In a series of tweets, Agarwal posted a black and white photo from his wedding day and said that the only two English words he knew when he moved to Mumbai were “yes” and “no”.

“When I first arrived in Bombay, I knew only two words in English, ‘yes’ and ‘no’. I held on to my dreams of making it big,” he said.



…In my first three years, I managed to buy a flat of less than 400sq ft in Bombay. That was a great achievement to start my journey with. I got married in Patna, and had my son born in Patna. I eventually persuaded my parents to send my wife and my son to Mumbai kyunki...(2/4)

— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 14, 2022

Anil Agarwal bought a small apartment, of less than 400 square feet, within three years of moving to Mumbai . “That was a great achievement to start my journey with,” he tweeted.

Agarwal got married in Bihar capital Patna, with his son being born there. However, he continued to stay in Mumbai, while his family was back home in Bihar.

“I eventually persuaded my parents to send my wife and my son to Mumbai kyunki ghar ghar lagna chahiye, makaan nahi (because a home must feel like a home, not a building).

The Vedanta chief said it was the happiest time of hs life when his family joined him in their small Mumbai apartment.

In his last tweet, he said that soon, when he heard of a cable company that was on the brink of bankruptcy, he “started dreaming about acquiring that company”.



...I soon came to know that one of the cable companies was on the brink of bankruptcy and I started dreaming about acquiring that company...(4/4)

To be continued — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 14, 2022

In February, he had tweeted about how he set out to pursue his dreams in Mumbai carrying just bedclothes and a tiffin box.

Agarwal’s Vedanta, a global natural resources company, has presence in India, Africa, Ireland and Australia. More than 65,000 employee and contractors work with the London-headquartered company.

In January, Vedanta had announced its plans to invest in Saudi Arabia’s mineral sector. “The company is in discussions to identify investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, which aims to transform itself into a mineral hub in the Middle East,” read a statement from the company.