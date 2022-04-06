When Vedanta boss set out to chase his American dream with 'tooti footi English'

When he was 24, Anil Agrawal, the chairperson of Vedanta Resources, set out on a journey to explore opportunities in the United States.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Anil Agrawal wrote about how in 1986, his cable business began picking up and that instilled in him new aspirations.

"I managed to raise the first 4 crores through public offering of shares," the Vedanta Boss said. "I wanted to buy second-hand equipment to expand my cable business and decided to try my luck once again. With this, a new dream was born, and I was off to my next destination where dreams are made -- America."

Agrawal added that he set out to chase his American dream with tooti-footi (broken) English, a suitcase filled with ghar ka khana (home-cooked food) and $500 that he had stitched to the inside of his coat after being warned about pickpockets in New York City. A friend was accompanying him.

The Vedanta boss said he had no place to stay in the US but that did not deter him from undertaking the journey. "I just knew that if I didn't take this risk now, I would be left wondering what if… "

The duo were lucky as they met a man on flight who knew Agarwal's grandfather.

"When he found out that we didn’t have a place to stay, he offered his home," Agarwal wrote. "He even gave us some warm clothes."

After the man took them in, the Vedanta boss and his friend began helping him with everyday chores to express their gratitude. "We would entertain guests and drop his children off to school, tennis, and other classes," Agarwal said.

Agarwal also continued to work towards his goals. "I would make forty to fifty calls every day in my broken English to find out where I could find second-hand machinery at the cheapest rates. I had heard of America as the land of opportunities, where you can achieve anything you want, and I was here to make it happen…"

The Vedanta boss often shares anecdotes from his life. He has previously spoken about his journey from Mumbai to Bihar "with dreams in his eyes".

“If you take your first step with strong will, you will definitely reach your destination,” Agarwal has said.