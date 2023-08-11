When Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal met Ryan Reynolds: 'Unse milkar jaana...'

Industrialist Anil Agarwal recently met actor Ryan Reynolds.

Anil Agarwal, founder and CEO of Vedanta Resources, recently met Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The industrialist said the Canadian actor took a keen interest in knowing more about “Nand Ghar”, Vedanta's flagship programme aimed at directly benefitting children and women. Agarwal said that after meeting the star, he realised that they have a similar value system.

“I met everyone's favourite superhero recently. Ryan Reynolds ko kaun nahin janta (who does not know Ryan Reynolds?). I heard a lot about him being one of the nicest people. Unse milkar jaana how similar our values are (I realised after meeting him how similar our values are),” Agarwal tweeted, sharing a photo of him with Ryan Reynolds on X (formerly Twitter).

“He is extremely passionate about child welfare initiatives and was interested in our @Nandghar. I told him how I myself have experienced hunger as a child, and that my dream is that no child in my country should go to bed hungry.”



The Vedanta boss said Reynolds was impressed with the millet “nutirbar” that Nand Ghar serves children to combat malnutrition. Project Nand Ghar describes itself as a modern anganwadi initiative with "state of the art infrastructure" to combat malnutrition, educate and empower women.

In recent years, Anil Agarwal has been documenting his journey from humble beginnings in Bihar to Mumbai, the city of dreams, where he went to build his globally-diversified company.

Agarwal’s Vedanta, a global natural resources company, has presence in India, Africa, Ireland and Australia. More than 65,000 employee and contractors work with the London-headquartered company.