When the oceans glow white: ‘Milky sea’ phenomenon caught on camera for the first time

Satellite imagery of the 2019 Java milky sea (L) and low-res photos of the rare phenomenon, captured by the crew of Ganesha (R) [Image credit: PNAS]

For centuries, sailors have reported how the ocean around them sometimes glowed a ghostly white in the night-time. A rare phenomenon that has long been described by mariners but eluded scientific inquiry has now been documented and confirmed for the first time ever. Satellite imagery has confirmed the phenomenon of ‘milky sea’ for the first time, reports Newsweek.

“I’d say there’s only a handful of people currently alive who have seen one. They’re just not very common – maybe up to one or two per year globally – and they’re not typically close to shore, so you have to be in the right place at the right time,” said Steven Miller, a professor of atmospheric science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. According to The Guardian, Miller has been trying to study milky seas for decades.

Milky seas are believed to be triggered by caused by rare bioluminescent bacteria that glow white instead of the more common blue or green.

“Unlike the transient flashes of bioluminescence made by phytoplankton in disturbed waters, milky seas produce a steady glow, even in calm waters,” says Miller’s report, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). “They are thought to be caused by luminous bacteria, communicating with each other and triggering a glowing response upon reaching critical populations via a process called quorum sensing.”

The phenomenon was confirmed thanks to US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites that captured a bioluminescent event south of Java in July-September 2019, and a superyacht crew’s chance encounter with the milky seas during the same time period.

The crew of the superyacht Ganesha reported how the water turned white on the night of August 2, 2019 as they crossed the Java sea, giving the impression of “sailing on snow”.

The crew took photos of the mysterious glow on phone cameras and a GoPro, providing scientists with the first photographic proof of milky seas. Satellite imagery from the same night corroborated their story.