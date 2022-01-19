MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

When Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma slid into a user's DM, won an admirer

A Paytm user shared a screenshot of Vijay Shekhar Sharma's note for him in his Direct Message folder on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher, founded Paytm in 2010.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher, founded Paytm in 2010.


Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma earned a new admirer on Wednesday after he reached out a user after his feedback. It was when Sharma spotted a discussion on Twitter where people shared which fin-tech app they used almost every day. Responses ranged from Google Pay and Paytm to Groww and Zerodha.

A Twitter user, Ishant Juyal, weighed in on Google Pay and Paytm. “For me, Paytm has always been the go to app for UPI. But yeah, the contact thingy of Gpay is better, so 1:1 transactions are easier with Gpay. For Merchant and QR, Paytm best,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, the man shared a screenshot of Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s note for him in his Direct Message folder on Twitter.

“Hola Ishant,” Sharma’s messaged him, seeking his feedback on the digital payments platform.

“What will make Paytm be the go to app for 1:1 payments for you? Give me feedback as a product manager and user. TIA (Thanks in advance).”

The thrilled user praised the Paytm chief for reaching out to users for their feedback.

“Imagine being the founder of Paytm and reaching out to users for feedback. Still can't believe this happened. Who said tweeting won't take you places,” Juyal tweeted, along with screenshot of Sharma’s message.

Two months ago, Paytm sank on its first trading day following India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO).

Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher from Uttar Pradesh's Aliagarh, founded Paytm in 2010. He says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google Pay #PayTm #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
first published: Jan 19, 2022 07:16 pm

