When Nandan Nilekani aced a learnability test from Narayana Murthy in 1979 | Watch

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy recalled an incident from 1979 when he gave co-founder Nandan Nilekani a job on the basis of two tough learnability and IQ tests.

“When I was the head of software at PCS, I had started this learnability test. I define learnability as the ability to extract generic inferences out of specific instances and using them to solve new unstructured problems. That’s basically intelligence,” Murthy explained setting up the premise of the story that was to follow. He was speaking the 40th anniversary celebrations of Infosys.

“Nandan walked into my room on 18th February 1979 and he said I wanted a job,” the 76-year-old said and added amid audience laughter that he is great at remembering dates but has difficulty remembering faces.

“I said this is February, why are you coming for job now, and I want to go to business school in the US, so I am prepping for GMAT. So now I am free till September so I want to,” Murthy continued that Nilekani wanted a job for just a few months before he could leave for the US.

“It’s better to have an intelligent man with you, no matter how short the period is, because that intelligence will add tremendous value,” he said on why he gave Nilekani a chance.

“So I gave him my tough learnability test. Of all the people I gave him the test to, only he got 50 on 50. That’s a fact. But I was not satisfied. I have this principle - the reward for winning the semifinal is to play a tougher game which is the finals. I had developed an IQ test called Matrix Rotation. Interesting test. And the really intelligent people did it in about a minute and half. And reasonably intelligent people did it in 5-6 minutes and he did it in a minute and half,” Murthy said about the two tests Nilekani was made to take before he was given the job.

