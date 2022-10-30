When is Halloween and 3 ways to celebrate it safely

Halloween is observed in most countries on October 31, although celebrations often begin a few days earlier. It's a day dedicated to remembering the dead and it's this association that gives Halloween it's spook.

The day is marked by children going "trick or treating" across neighbourhood houses where they are either "tricked" into getting scared or "treated" with candies and other goodies. Adults, meanwhile, decorate their homes in themes associated with horror and death--often accompanied by carved pumpkin lanterns, and also light candles on the graves of their beloved.

Onlookers gather at a Halloween installation in Hong Kong in 2021.

Although Halloween is celebrated mostly in western countries, it is also becoming popular among Indians with theme-based parties organised around the day.

If you too are interested in celebrating a spooky Halloween, here are three ways to do it safely:

Movie watching party

If you ever needed an excuse to call your friends over for a horror movie, this is it. With "horror" being the flavour of Halloween, you can binge watch scary movies in your PJs with your friends for company.

Halloween-themed party

It's time to make all the Harry Potter and Hocus Pocus dreams come true as broomsticks, cauldrons and wands will be your best props to a Halloween party. Try throwing one and invite your close friends to see who turns up in the scariest or the most believable costume.

Swap scary stories

If there could be a dedicated day to share scary stories with friends, Halloween would be it. Sitting in a dimly-lit room, and swapping your most goosebumps-inducing "supernatural" experiences is one of the perfect ways to celebrate the day.

