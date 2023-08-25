'When Chandrayaan-3 lands on earth': UP MLA OP Rajbhar's gaffe on moon mission

Om Prakash Rajbhar is the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.

As India celebrates the success of Chandrayaan-3, Uttar Pradesh MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar is the latest politician to make a gaffe with comments on the ambitious moon mission.

“I thank India’s scientists for doing research to discover new domains. I congratulate them on Chandrayaan-3. When it is time tomorrow for its safe arrival on earth, the whole country should welcome it,” he told UP Tak news channel.

The now-viral video, shared by journalist Ajit Anjum, has over 5.88 lakh views.

OP Rajbhar, an OBC leader, is the founder and national president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. He is the MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Zahoorabad.

Rajbhar is not the only politician to make a goof-up on Chandrayaan-3.

Moments after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a faux pas as she congratulated ISRO for the stunning feat.

She made two errors on stage while speaking, the first, saying “Rakesh Roshan (filmmaker and actor)” instead of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space. Secondly she incorrectly implied that he had landed on the moon, when in reality, no Indian has landed on the moon yet.

"I remember when they reached the moon, Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh Roshan how India looked from there, for space," she said in Bengali on Wednesday.

In a similar blooper, Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna sparked a row on Wednesday after congratulating the ‘passengers’ of Chandrayaan-3.

"Agar safe landing hui, to jo yatri gaye hain hamare unko salaam karta hu (If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers),” he told reporters at an event in Rajasthan shortly before India made history as the first nation to successfully execute a soft landing near the moon’s south pole.

(With inputs from PTI)