When Bandhan Bank CEO picked a Shatabdi Express journey over air travel

Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh had to recently travel from Delhi to Chandigarh, and he picked a Shatabdi Express ride over a premium air travel experience.

Apurva Sircar, the bank's marketing head and Ghosh's fellow traveller, said that while deciding on their plan, he suggested that they either board a flight to Chandigarh - - a one-hour journey plus airport wait time -- or embark on a train ride lasting a little over four hours.

Sircar wrote in a LinkedIn post that Ghosh "jumped at the proposition of a train journey". He went on to praise his boss' humility.

Other LinkedIn users followed suit. "Very humble, hard-working and grounded personality," a user said about Ghosh.

"These people set an example for all of us," read another comment.

Another LinkedIn user said many high-ranking people in countries like the United Kingdom and Japan use public transport.

"We as a nation have to still reach a stage where we realise a country is not rich when everyone has car," they said. "A country is rich when the 'rich' take public transport. Hope we make it to this stage soon."

One user said he did not view travelling on well-equipped trains as "humble".

"Warren buffet travels by economy class when he can afford private jet," he continued.

Most comments expressed admiration for Ghosh.

A microfinance veteran, Ghosh founded Bandhan in 2001 as a not-for-profit enterprise with a goal of financial inclusion. He led its transformation into a non-banking financial company and finally a universal bank in 2015.