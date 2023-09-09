When ‘bachelor’ becomes a biryani-measuring unit: Swiggy pic is viral

A screenshot from food delivery app Swiggy that is going viral online shows a restaurant’s best-selling dish – Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor). The screenshot was shared online by an amused Twitter user, presumably a bachelor, who asked: “When did we become a measuring unit?”
In all likelihood, the restaurant selling the Special Masala Chicken Biryani wanted to highlight the portion size when it wrote “bachelor” in the listing. The “bachelor” in that sense would indicate that the biryani would serve just one person. Twitter users, however, found a lot to laugh about in the wording of the dish and the screenshot soon began to go viral on the microblogging platform.
When did we become a measuring unit? pic.twitter.com/sUDvcK0cwx
— Monarch (@basbhaimomo) September 7, 2023
As the screenshot began to circulate, people filled the comments section with jokes about chickens, bachelors and more.
Some joked that the restaurant was paying a tribute to its biggest customer segment – bachelors who don’t like cooking and hence end up ordering in several times a week.
The food industry respects its patrons. Unlike the real estate industry
— The Product Life (@TheProductLife) September 8, 2023
Finally, some respect for the biggest customer segment!
— shoutaloud (@shoutaloud17) September 8, 2023
Maybe the chicken was a bachelor.
— C Chaitanya (@nutanc@sigmoid.social) (@nutanc) September 8, 2023
They need to be specific. Is it meant for a bachelor, or was the chicken involved in the preparation, a bachelor?
— Sanjay (@yaaitsmesanjay) September 8, 2023
The chicken was not married
— K vos S (@khalooo) September 8, 2023
Still others theorised that the copywriter wanted to write “single” and replaced it with “bachelor”
The copywriter must have blindly clicked on SINGlE ka synonyms…lol
— Whatever! (@SocialWomania) September 8, 2023
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!