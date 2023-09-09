English
    When ‘bachelor’ becomes a biryani-measuring unit: Swiggy pic is viral

    A screenshot from the food delivery app Swiggy shows a restaurant listing for Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor). The dish has sparked amusement on social media.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    Butter chicken biryani for eid celebrations

    A Swiggy listing for bachekor-sized biryani has sparked amusement online (Representational image)

    A screenshot from food delivery app Swiggy that is going viral online shows a restaurant’s best-selling dish – Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor). The screenshot was shared online by an amused Twitter user, presumably a bachelor, who asked: “When did we become a measuring unit?”


    In all likelihood, the restaurant selling the Special Masala Chicken Biryani wanted to highlight the portion size when it wrote “bachelor” in the listing. The “bachelor” in that sense would indicate that the biryani would serve just one person. Twitter users, however, found a lot to laugh about in the wording of the dish and the screenshot soon began to go viral on the microblogging platform.


    According to the Swiggy listing, the Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor) is priced at Rs 284.

    As the screenshot began to circulate, people filled the comments section with jokes about chickens, bachelors and more.

    Some joked that the restaurant was paying a tribute to its biggest customer segment – bachelors who don’t like cooking and hence end up ordering in several times a week.

    Others said the restaurant was simply referring to the relationship status of the chicken




    Still others theorised that the copywriter wanted to write “single” and replaced it with “bachelor”


    Whether for bachelors or families, biryani has reigned supreme as the best-selling dish on Indian food delivery platforms for over half a decade. End-of-the-year data compiled by the country’s two leading food delivery platforms – Zomato and Swiggy – show that biryani has consistently ranked above other dishes as the most-ordered food item in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #biryani #Swiggy
    first published: Sep 9, 2023 09:28 am

