When Ashneer Grover suggested investors buy free-falling Zomato shares

As shares off food delivery platform operator Zomato tanked over 13 percent to record lows on Monday, wiping out more than Rs 89,000 crores, investors took to Twitter to urge others not to invest in loss-making companies.

Interestingly, former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover had in May suggested that buying Zomato shares, even when it had been falling for months, wouldn't be a bad idea.

"It’s all about perspective," Grover had tweeted. "If you were a Zomato employee and exercised your ESOP (employee stock ownership) at Rs 140 or higher price post IPO, you probably paid more cost per share as Income Tax, than what you can buy it today from market freely. At Rs 56 per share price, markets are giving everyone ESOPs."

Last year, Ashneer Grover had made a Rs 150 crore personal application in the Zomato IPO.

Interestingly, he had the same advice to offer when it came to Paytm whose share prices too were plummeting.

On Monday, however, several investors on Twitter urged others not to pour money into companies that have been running in loss for months.

The food food delivery platform operator reached the record low after around 613 crore shares or 78 percent of Zomato’s stock came out of the mandatory one-year lock-in after the initial public offer (IPO) on July 23. Analysts had cautioned that the company’s share price may face sell-off pressure.