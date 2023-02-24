Why Ashneer Grover didn't accept Ernst & Young offer: 'Full of dead bodies'

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder, suggested recently that a company with a “toxic culture” is the place where real work is happening. The former “Shark Tank India” judge, best known for his punchlines, cited an incident when he got a job offer from Ernst & Young to join as a partner.

Grover narrated the time when he visited the Ernst & Young office, soon after he resigned as the Chief Financial Officer at grocery delivery platform Grofers (now Blinkit) in 2017. The entrepreneur said he had a salary offer of Rs. 1 crore from Ernst & Young.

In a viral clip on social media, Ashneer Grover said at an event that the worst culture is an office space where there is complete silence. “Nothing is going to happen there. It’s a dead place,” he said in a widely shared clip posted on Instagram by video creator Pranav Sikri.

Recalling his visit to the Ernst & Young office, Grover claimed he found that there was complete silence there. “I took one round of the office, pretended that I had chest pain and left.”

Moneycontrol News