    When Ashneer Grover and Virat Kohli, 'two Delhi boys', met

    Former BharatPe boss Ashneer Grover wished Team India the best for its match against Australia on September 23.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 22, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
    Virat Kohli and Ashneer Grover bonded over their shared admiration of England's Ben Stokes. (Image credit: @Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

    Virat Kohli and Ashneer Grover bonded over their shared admiration of England's Ben Stokes. (Image credit: @Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)


    Former BharatPe boss Ashneer Grover recently met cricketer Virat Kohli, and took to Twitter to share a photo with him and wish India the best for its upcoming match against Australia.

    Ashneer Grover, in a tweet on Wednesday, referred to himself and Virat Kohli as "two Delhi boys" with shared admiration for England cricketer Ben Stokes.

    Stokes and Kohli have been intensely competitive on field, and outside, have expressed respect for each other on numerous occasions.

     

    Team India is set to face Australia in Nagpur on September 23 -- the second of the three T20 matches in Australia's tour of India.

    In the first match in Mohali on September 20, Australia beat India by four wickets.

    India managed a 208-6 tally. Hardik Pandya was unbeaten at 71, KL Rahul scored 55 and Suryakumar Yadav hit 46.

    Australia topped India with 211-6. Chris Green, Steven Peter Devereux Smith and Matthew Wade emerged as the top scorers.

    India is emerging from its Asia Cup loss earlier this month -- its first defeat since 2014. Sri Lanka won the tournament by beating Pakistan in the finals.

    However, there were many standout performances from players like Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rohit Sharma.

    Kohli scored his 71st international century during Asia Cup. He struck 122 to take India to 212 for two against Afghanistan on September 8. He was the second-highest scorer after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

    Meanwhile, Kumar was the highest wicket-taker (11 in five matches). Team India captain Rohit Sharma set a new record by becoming the first batter (in men's tournaments) complete 3,500 runs in T20I history.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #cricket #Virat Kohli
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 08:31 am
