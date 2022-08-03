When Anil Agarwal had to cycle 100 km to get Vedanta listed on London Stock Exchange

Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal, who frequently shares his success stories on Twitter, on Wednesday narrated how he had to cycle for almost 100 km to get his company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Vedanta was the first Indian company to do so.

"To get my company listed on the London Stock Exchange, I would meet with several companies, lawyers, and bankers. I wanted them to see what my company had to offer, and more so, what my country had to offer to the world," Agarwal tweeted. But he was rejected 90 per cent of the time.

Agarwal was told that his vision was not good and that it was a big risk for the investors as he was a "first-timer".

Then, at a networking event, he met top investors from JP Morgan, BHP and Linklaters who were going on a cycling trip.

"To challenge me Ian Hannam (investment banker and later Vice-Chairman of JP Morgan) invited me to cycle with them to Oxford which was almost 100 km away. I immediately said yes. I am not very sporty so after a few hours, I could barely continue," Anil Agarwal said. "I don't think I have ever felt that much pain, but the thought of not having my company listed here pained me more, so I pedaled even faster."

Agarwal then managed to finish the trip and gained the investors' trust.

The Vedanta boss also added that Indian food too played a major role in winning him friends and the favour of potential investors.

"From feeding them Indian food to going on cycling trips, I did it all to make our investors see the potential of my company and my country."

In 2003, it paid off as Vedanta became the first Indian company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Read more: Anil Agarwal shares his family's role in listing Vedanta on London Stock Exchange

Sharing the lesson he learned from the journey, Agarwal said, "So, for all the dreamers reading this, go beyond the four walls of your conference room to build meaningful business relationships. Cycle even if you are not the sporty type, believe in your dreams even if people tell you otherwise, and truly enjoy the journey you are on."

Read more: 'Rockstar' reception, movie offers for Anil Agarwal's rags to riches tale