When a Twitter user saw his landlord on Shark Tank India in peak Bengaluru moment

Landlords visit us only when there’s a surprise inspection, the rent is due or if there’s some problem at the accommodation. Then, they can be completely incommunicado for a while. This is what happened to a man from Bengaluru who hadn’t seen his landlord in days but then was surprised to see him directly on Shark Tank India 2 as a contestant.

The man wrote on Twitter: “Peak Bengaluru Moment when I saw my landlord on Shark Tank India”. He shared a shot from the show, where his landlord – an entrepreneur - is seen talking to the investors. The note on the picture also read, “Saw my landlord after days and directly on Shark Tank, Peak Bengaluru Moment.”

Now, his landlord too shot had to fame after his appearance on the show where went with his footwear brand “Flatheads”. Ganesh Balakrishnan won hearts for an emotional breakdown after the pitch and talked about his struggling business while refusing an offer from Lenskart’s Peyush Bansald and Sugar Cosmetics’ Vineeta Singh (Rs 75 lakh for a 33.3 per cent stake in the company).

Read: Meet Ganesh Balakrishnan, Shark Tank contestant who refused funding offer

He said he wanted to prioritise things in his life and wanted to take up a job thinking about his family and when he is ready, he would try business again.

The post quickly went viral with over 2.3 lakh views and many comments.

One user questioned whether the original poster, Vansh Agarwal’s claim that Balakrishnan was his landlord was legit.

To this, Agarwal asked him if he should send him his rent agreement.

Agarwal also called his landlord a “gentleman” and said he won’t increase rent even amid his own obstacles. Balakrishnan's Shark Tank participation was certainly not in vain. His story struck a chord with viewers and he posted on LinkedIn that Flatheads stock had sold out in India.

Moneycontrol News

