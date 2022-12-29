 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When a Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to turn plane around because passenger AirDropped nude photos to others

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

The incident took place late in August on a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston in Texas to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Southwest Airlines has been in news recently after it cancelled hundreds of its flights. (Representational image)

A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in the United States was found transferring nude photos to fellow travellers using Apple's AirDrop earlier this year, compelling the pilot to chide them and warn that he will cancel the flight.

The incident took place late in August on a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston in Texas to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. One of the passengers on the plane told CNN that right after boarding the plane, she received an AirDrop notification on her phone. So did others around her.

AirDrop is a service that allows users to share documents and photos with other Apple devices that are closeby.

Marsalis said she refused to accept the AirDrop file but two other passengers did. Then, they showed her what they had received.

"It was a nude man that had AirDropped himself to everyone," the passenger told CNN.

One of the passengers complained to a flight attendant about the unsolicited photos, who in turn reported the incident to the pilot.