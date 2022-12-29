When a Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to turn plane around because passenger AirDropped nude photos to others

A passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in the United States was found transferring nude photos to fellow travellers using Apple's AirDrop earlier this year, compelling the pilot to chide them and warn that he will cancel the flight.

The incident took place late in August on a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston in Texas to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. One of the passengers on the plane told CNN that right after boarding the plane, she received an AirDrop notification on her phone. So did others around her.

AirDrop is a service that allows users to share documents and photos with other Apple devices that are closeby.

Marsalis said she refused to accept the AirDrop file but two other passengers did. Then, they showed her what they had received.

"It was a nude man that had AirDropped himself to everyone," the passenger told CNN.

One of the passengers complained to a flight attendant about the unsolicited photos, who in turn reported the incident to the pilot.

After learning of the incident, the pilot said he would cancel take-off if the photo sharing did not stop. Marsalis documented the entire incident in a TikTok video that has nearly 3 million views. "So here's the deal, if this continues while we're on the ground I'm going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody's going to have to get off, we're going to have to get security involved and ... vacation is going to be ruined," the pilot was heard saying in the clip, according to CNN. "So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let's get yourself to Cabo." The passenger who recorded the video praised the pilot for handling the situation professionally. In response to the incident, Southwest Airlines said its highest priority was always the safety of its customers and employees. Southwest Airlines has been in news recently after it cancelled hundreds of its flights as the United States witnesses massive disruptions in flights due to the fierce winter. The airline had the most significant number of cancellation, prompting the US government authorities to call it “unacceptable”, news agency Reuters reported.

Moneycontrol News

