When an air hostess did not recognise Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on flight

Narayana Murthy is the founder of software services giant Infosys

Despite being counted among India’s richest, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty are known to lead a simple life. The billionaire couple has been spotted travelling around Bengaluru in their old Maruti Alto and eschewing chartered jets for commercial flights. In fact, one incident involving Narayana Murthy on a commercial flight came to light when a Twitter user recalled his encounter with the Infosys co-founder.

Anindya Chatterjee, CEO of Saleswah CRM, said he sat next to Narayana Murthy on a flight from Singapore to Hong Kong in the early 2000s.

Chatterjee said that both he and Murthy were seated in the business class section of the flight. The founder of Infosys apparently had no airs and graces about him – for the flight attendant failed to recognise him. In fact, she even acted brusquely when Murthy requested that his jacket be taken away.

“NM and me was on the same flight Sin-Hkg sector. I was traveling business (upgrade) and the man on the other side of the aisle was him. Early 2000s. The airhostess didn't recognize him, in fact was brusque when he requested that his jacket be taken away,” Chatterjee tweeted on Wednesday.



Another Twitter user shared a story of their encounter with Narayana Murthy in response to Chatterjee’s tweet. The user said that in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Infosys billionaire would fly economy class on the Pune-Bengaluru route.



Can't speak about the situation now. But in the late 90s/early 2000s, NM used to commute economy class Pune-Bangalore in sarkari Indian Airlines. He was seated next to me on one flight. Very middle class uncle! Didn't recognize him! Simpler times!https://t.co/cU7JUsuYQz

During a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudha Murty recalled an instance when airport officials in the UK refused to believe she is the mother-in-law of UK PM Rishi Sunak. Narayana and Sudha Murty’s daughter, Akshata Murty, is married to Sunak.

“Once when I had gone [to the UK], they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write '10 Downing Street'. My son also lives there (in UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street,” Murty recalled on the popular show.