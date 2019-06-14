WhatsApp would sue users who violate its terms of usage

WhatsApp would now take legal action against users who violate the app’s terms of usage. This comes after repetitive flak that the Facebook-owned company has received for not taking enough measures for curbing the spread of fake news and misinformation so prevalent on the platform.

The company has stated that it would take serious action against individuals/ organisations who misuse its platform for foul practices. Starting December 7, the messaging app would sue miscreants for abusing its usage guidelines.

On its FAQ page, WhatsApp stated, “beginning on December 7, 2019, WhatsApp will take legal action against "those we determine are engaged in or assisting others in abuse that violates our Terms of Service, such as automated or bulk messaging, or non-personal use, even if that determination is based on information solely available to us off our platform”.

WhatsApp would use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect any malpractice on its platform. The AI is capable of identifying automated spam messages or non-personal use of the app.

Although the company has stated it would serve a legal document against individuals/ companies for abuse, it has not mentioned what kind of action would be taken. It has been taking measures to reduce bulk and automated messages. The company had also restricted forwarding messages to five individuals/ groups at a time to cut down the spread of fake news.