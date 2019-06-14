App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp would sue users who violate its terms of usage

WhatsApp would use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect any malpractice on its platform.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

WhatsApp would now take legal action against users who violate the app’s terms of usage. This comes after repetitive flak that the Facebook-owned company has received for not taking enough measures for curbing the spread of fake news and misinformation so prevalent on the platform.

The company has stated that it would take serious action against individuals/ organisations who misuse its platform for foul practices. Starting December 7, the messaging app would sue miscreants for abusing its usage guidelines. 

On its FAQ page, WhatsApp stated, “beginning on December 7, 2019, WhatsApp will take legal action against "those we determine are engaged in or assisting others in abuse that violates our Terms of Service, such as automated or bulk messaging, or non-personal use, even if that determination is based on information solely available to us off our platform”. 

Close

WhatsApp would use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect any malpractice on its platform. The AI is capable of identifying automated spam messages or non-personal use of the app.

related news

Although the company has stated it would serve a legal document against individuals/ companies for abuse, it has not mentioned what kind of action would be taken. It has been taking measures to reduce bulk and automated messages. The company had also restricted forwarding messages to five individuals/ groups at a time to cut down the spread of fake news. 

It has also been testing two new features, namely ‘Forwarding Info”, and “Frequently Forwarded”. The ‘Forwarding info’ would inform users about the number of times a message has been forwarded previously. When enabled, this feature would be available in the ‘message info’ section of the app. Messages that have been forwarded more than four times would be highlighted as ‘Frequently Forwarded’. In such a case, the message bubble would have a different label above the message.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Technology #WhatsApp

