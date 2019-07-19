WhatsApp would soon allow voice message previews in notifications on iOS

WhatsApp is constantly updating its mobile app with new features to improve user experience. The instant messaging app would soon introduce a feature that would allow users to preview voice notes in notifications itself.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to preview photos and videos through the notification bar. The company would soon expand the preview feature to voice notes, according to WABetaInfo. According to the website, WhatsApp for iOS would soon get push notification preview for voice note messages.



I leave this here.

Yes, it's a push notification with an incoming voice message, on iOS.

It will be available in future (maybe in a major update with other features?) pic.twitter.com/eSm55GxFuO

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 18, 2019

The website has uploaded an image on Twitter, which shows a notification of a voice note with a play button. The feature is currently under development and would soon roll out on iOS.

There is no word on when exactly or under which update would the feature be rolled out. WABetaInfo has also not mentioned on the feature being made available on Android.

Recently, the messaging app was also spotted testing another feature called Quick Edit Media Shortcut. The feature would allow users to edit media files that have been shared on the messaging app. On iOS, the shortcut can be found next to the Share button, whereas, Android users can tap on the three dots at the top right corner.