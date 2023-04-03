WhatsApp to soon allow users to lock separate chats

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp will release a new privacy feature on its application that will allow its users to lock their private chats within the app itself.

According to a report published on WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will permit users to lock any specific chat by using face lock, passcode or fingerprints.

The feature is currently at a testing stage. Once the feature is rolled out, even if a user has his/her WhatsApp platform open and is surrounded by people, nobody can get inside the locked chats until the passcode is mentioned. In addition to chats, the feature will be applicable for audio files, documents and media files that are shared between two users.

Once the privacy feature is enabled, WhatsApp will not automatically save audio files or media that are shared in the locked chats to the phone's gallery.

Moneycontrol News