WhatsApp to discontinue service on these iPhones, Android phones from Feb; is your device on the list?

WhatsApp has been criticised for its inability to check circulation of fake news. But the messaging platform itself became a victim of fake news after messages claiming that WhatsApp use is going to be restricted in India during night as a part of new policy by Narendra Modi government began doing the rounds. These messages were in fact triggered after WhatsApp suffered a downtime on the night of July 3.

Whatsapp recently confirmed that it will set a cap on devices running on older versions of Android or iOS. The Facebook-owned company will discontinue service on devices running on versions before Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) as well as iOS devices running on versions prior to iOS 9.

A statistical analysis released by Google on its Distribution Dashboard indicates that a small fraction of Android users are still using older versions. Apple too estimates that more than 91 percent of iOS devices operate on iOS 12 or above. This indicates that WhatsApp’s latest decision will not affect the vast majority of its users.

The FAQ page of WhatsApp specifies the system requirements for the operation of the app. It will withdraw its support from devices running Android versions 2.3.7 and older, iOS 8 and older and all Windows OS phones from December 31, 2019. However, it will continue its support for Android devices running OS 4.0.3+and iPhones running iOS 9+. It will also support select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

This update is expected to help one of the most popular messaging services in the world to simplify its operations and encourage users to upgrade their devices and receive modern updates regularly. It is also expected to check the hacking attempts on WhatsApp users, which has recently picked up pace.