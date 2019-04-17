WhatsApp testing new Doodle UI, ability to block screenshots of chats

WhatsApp for Android is getting an exciting new feature that would make chats more interactive and expressive. The company is working on bringing Doodle UI to its Android application which has been found testing in the beta version 2.19.106. The company is also testing a feature that would have the ability to block someone from taking a screenshot of a chat.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update 2.19.106 includes new improvements for WhatsApp Doodle. The feature has been in development in the previous updates, and WhatsApp has made some changes in the latest beta update.

The new update includes a new user interface (UI) for WhatsApp Doodle. The feature essentially allows users to add doodles, emojis, stickers or draw something on an image before sending it to other users. The company has also added a search tab in the UI, making it easy for users to look for emojis which have been segregated into various categories.

The second major feature is privacy-oriented. The messaging app is working on a feature that would give users the ability to block screenshots of their conversation. When biometric authentication is enabled, users would not be able to take a screen grab of their conversation.

WhatsApp is attempting to make the messaging app more secure by adding this new feature to the biometric authentication which is still under development.

The features were spotted on the Android beta version app. These features are expected to be added on the iOS version as well. Currently, we do not know when WhatsApp will make these features public.