WhatsApp status can soon be shared directly to Facebook, Instagram and other services

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow users to share their status directly on Facebook and Instagram. This feature is currently a part of the beta program and is available on Android and iOS.

WhatsApp status is similar to Facebook and Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours. The messaging app is currently testing a feature to share statuses to Facebook and Instagram directly. Currently, WhatsApp users do not need to link their account to Facebook for sharing statuses.

The Verge reported that Facebook is making use of data-sharing APIs available on Android and iOS, like every other app. Posts or statuses shared from WhatsApp to any other Facebook-owned app would be two different events in the company’s systems.

Sharing WhatsApp statuses on Facebook or Instagram would not be done automatically. Users can share individual statuses or updates to other apps, including non-Facebook services like Gmail and Google Photos.

The move of sharing WhatsApp status on Facebook and other services could be a step towards the unification of the three services, which also includes Instagram. In the past, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had stated that the company aims to create a single backend infrastructure for the three apps.