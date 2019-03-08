App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp releases special sticker packs for celebrating Women's Day

The stickers created by five artists are available on Android and iOS app stores

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

WhatsApp has introduced special stickers for celebrating Women’s Day. The stickers come in five different packs and have been created and inspired by women around the world. The stickers are available on both Android and iOS apps.

The five sticker packs are titled as Shreya Doodles sticker pack, Salty, Fearless and Fabulous, The Feminist, and Dibujando los dias.

The Shreya Doodles pack has been created by an artist named Shreya. She is very popular on Instagram and has a following of over 2,21,000 people on the photo-video-sharing site. Her stickers are only available on the Google Play Store.

The second sticker pack is called as Salty. This pack includes stickers that are inspired by the various emotions that the artist saw on people’s faces. This pack has been designed and created by Alisa K. The stickers are available on both Android and iOS.

Fear and Fabulous is a sticker pack that expresses the strong, powerful, diverse women out there. The sticker has been created by Ann Shen, who is an illustrator and a designer. The stickers are available to download on both Android and iOS.

The Feminist, as the name reads, is all about women empowerment. The pack includes stickers of Wonder Woman to quotes from American poet and civil activist Maya Angelou. The pack is only available on Android.

Lastly, the Dibujando los dias. It translates to Drawing the days which has been created by a Mexican artist Mayuli and offers stickers for different moods. These stickers are available on Android only.

WhatsApp introduced stickers on its app during Diwali last year. The feature has been viral since then and often used by people to send wishes or express emotions. To download these stickers, search for WAStickerApp on the respective app stores. 
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Technology #trends #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Stickers #Women's Day #Women's Day 2019

