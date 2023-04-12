 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhatsApp launches new campaign to help users take more control of safety

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

WhatsApp has launched a three-month long campaign aimed at empowering customers to take greater control of their online safety

Messaging app WhatsApp has launched a three-month long campaign aimed at empowering customers to take greater control of their online safety, thereby ensuring a more secure messaging experience.

The important features of the campaign, named "Stay Safe with WhatsApp", include permitting the users to add an additional layer of security to their account by using a two-step verification. It needs a six-digit PIN while resetting and verifying the WhatsApp account. This can prove beneficial in case the SIM card is stolen or the smartphone is compromised.

Secondly, in the case of messages from unknown numbers WhatsApp provides users with the option of blocking these accounts and reporting these accounts.

Thirdly, the messaging platform has privacy settings which lets users to control personal information such as profile picture, status and who can see it, about information, last seen time and date, and online status. The users have the option to control who can see their online status and who can't.