WhatsApp launches new campaign to help users take more control of safety

Messaging app WhatsApp has launched a three-month long campaign aimed at empowering customers to take greater control of their online safety, thereby ensuring a more secure messaging experience.

The important features of the campaign, named "Stay Safe with WhatsApp", include permitting the users to add an additional layer of security to their account by using a two-step verification. It needs a six-digit PIN while resetting and verifying the WhatsApp account. This can prove beneficial in case the SIM card is stolen or the smartphone is compromised.

Secondly, in the case of messages from unknown numbers WhatsApp provides users with the option of blocking these accounts and reporting these accounts.

Thirdly, the messaging platform has privacy settings which lets users to control personal information such as profile picture, status and who can see it, about information, last seen time and date, and online status. The users have the option to control who can see their online status and who can't.

Lastly, WhatsApp users can decide who can add them to groups, thereby improving the privacy and prevent others from adding them into groups they don't want to be a part of. The users have the option of exiting the group without notifying others.

“This campaign is an important reminder for people on how they can safeguard themselves in today’s digital first world and aims to reinforce consumer habits that ensure key safety features on WhatsApp become second nature to users so that they can stay safe from messaging scams and to protect their friends and family”, director, Public Policy India, Meta Shivnath Thukral told Hindustan Times.

"User safety is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp which is why we’re launching our safety campaign “Stay Safe with WhatsApp,” in an effort to drive user-awareness around WhatsApp’s safety tools and product features that can help keep users safe from online scams and frauds.

“Majority of accounts are spam-related and a lot of take down happened on an automated basis. We look at signals, like if an account is messaging thousands of people who are not in the contact list, we define it as a spam. Impersonation would be removed in two ways. It is broadly in the category of violation of terms of service when someone reports a number and we check it if there is a violation”, he added.

