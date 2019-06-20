App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp is testing a new version of 'Picture-in-Picture' on Android beta

The other feature that the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on would help users avoid accidentally sending images to a wrong contact.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp has introduced a bunch of new features that have made using the app easier. The messaging-app is now testing two new features, one of which is allowing users to play videos even when they switch to another chat. 

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new version of Picture-in-Picture (PiP). The new update would allow users to play a video in the background even after they switch to another chat. Currently, PiP stops playing a video when a user opens another chat window or leaves the app.

WABetaInfo has reported that WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature on its Android beta app with the version 2.19.177. It is currently unclear if the feature would make its way to the iOS app soon.

The other feature that the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on would help users avoid accidentally sending images to a wrong contact. Until now, while selecting and editing an image, WhatsApp shows the recipient’s photo at the top left corner. In the new beta update, WhatsApp would show the name of the individuals or groups to whom the user is sharing an image. This feature too has been spotted on the Android beta update and is expected to be on the iOS beta app soon. 

Both the features are expected to be available on the stable version soon.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #smartphones #WhatsApp

