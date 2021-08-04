MARKET NEWS

English
WhatsApp announces 'View Once' feature that lets users send disappearing photos and videos

WhatsApp will be rolling out the feature to everyone starting this week.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new disappearing feature that will only allow you to view photos and videos sent by a recipient once. The feature was being tested since early June and only began rolling out to iPhone users through this week on Tuesday (August 3).

Now, just a day later, the feature is rolling out to all users, including those on Android. The ‘View Once’ feature will allow users to send photos and videos that disappear from a chat once they are viewed once by the recipient. However, users can still snap a screenshot of the message and keep a record of it.

According to WhatsApp, the View Once photos and videos are aimed at giving users, even more, control over their privacy. “For example, you might send a View Once a photo of some new clothes you’re trying on at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password.”

Additionally, any media sent using the View Once the feature is protected by end-to-end encryption, so WhatsApp cannot view them. They will also be marked with a new “one-time” icon. Once the media is viewed, the message will appear as “opened”. Moreover, the feature will not notify the sender when the media is screenshotted or recorded.

WhatsApp will be rolling out the feature to everyone starting this week. The ‘View Once’ feature is similar to the Disappearing Messages feature the platform released back in November.
Tags: #WhatsApp
first published: Aug 4, 2021 01:29 pm

