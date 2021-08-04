WhatsApp announces 'View Once' feature that lets users send disappearing photos and videos

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new disappearing feature that will only allow you to view photos and videos sent by a recipient once. The feature was being tested since early June and only began rolling out to iPhone users through this week on Tuesday (August 3).

Now, just a day later, the feature is rolling out to all users, including those on Android. The ‘View Once’ feature will allow users to send photos and videos that disappear from a chat once they are viewed once by the recipient. However, users can still snap a screenshot of the message and keep a record of it.

According to WhatsApp, the View Once photos and videos are aimed at giving users, even more, control over their privacy. “For example, you might send a View Once a photo of some new clothes you’re trying on at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password.”

Additionally, any media sent using the View Once the feature is protected by end-to-end encryption, so WhatsApp cannot view them. They will also be marked with a new “one-time” icon. Once the media is viewed, the message will appear as “opened”. Moreover, the feature will not notify the sender when the media is screenshotted or recorded.