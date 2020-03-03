App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What’s wrong with saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai? PM Modi wants to know

Congress veteran Manmohan Singh had said the slogan was being “misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Attacking former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned what is wrong with chanting 'Bharat Mata ki jai'.

Attacking his predecessor for commenting on the misuse of the slogan, PM Modi, addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarians, said: “Some people are not comfortable with chanting Bharat Mata ki jai.”

Though he did not name Singh, it was evident that his jibes were targeted at the former PM. The nationalist party has often accused the Congress leaders of shying away from raising slogans in praise of their motherland.

Dragging India’s freedom struggle into the retort, PM Modi claimed that even in the pre-independence era, some people felt ashamed of saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. He was possibly referring to Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

related news

Singh, in an oblique attack on the ruling party, had said the slogan was being “misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens.” He made the comment while at a book launch last week.

The book titled, ‘Who is Bharat Mata’ has been co-authored by Professors Purushottam Agrawal and Radha Krishna and contains speeches, letters, etc of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

At the event, Singh had quoted Nehru and asked: “Who is this Bharat Mata? Whose victory do you wish?” NDTV reported.

Two years ago, Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP chief, had also claimed that members of the Congress party are 'ashamed' of chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

 

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Congress vs BJP #Dr Manmohan Singh #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

