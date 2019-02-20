‘What’s inside the rapper?’ Amul's Gully Boy tribute wins hearts

Ranveer Singh’s riveting performance in his latest film Gully Boy has got the nation swooning over him, and dairy giant Amul India is no exception. Recently, they came up with an advertisement featuring the gully boy and the Amul mascot, as a tribute to the film.

For years, Amul has come up with topical ads, often loaded with tongue-in-cheek humour and heart melting messages. Needless to say, the dairy cooperation’s gesture came as a pleasant surprise for the cast and crew of the film. Not just lead actor Ranveer Singh, even supporting actors in the film, such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the role of MC Sher, the gully boy’s buddy, were beyond pleased.

Both took to Twitter to thank Amul for the ad that puns on the film’s chartbuster “apna time ayega”, and reads “apna time hai, khayega” and also goes on to say “what's inside the rapper!” Ranveer shared a picture of the ad on Instagram and wrote 'ek number' beneath it, literally meaning, first class.

Bachpan se ye billboards dekhein hai.

The blockbuster film revolves around the life of Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, a ‘slum dog’ who loves to rap. He chances upon a gang of rappers in Dharavi who indulge in face-offs from time to time. He befriends MC Sher there, who ends up as his support system, constantly pressuring him to do better. Safeena, played by Alia Bhatt, is Murad's girlfriend, and she is every bit spontaneity personified.

One must note here, Gully Boy isn’t the first movie that got an ‘utterly butterly’ tribute from the dairy company. Only recently, Vicky Kaushal's ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ was paid a similar tribute in an Amul India ad featuring Vicky’s famous dialogue “How's the josh?”.